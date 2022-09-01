eosDAC (EOSDAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,500.00

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $269,370.02 and $23,500.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.67 or 1.00099647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.