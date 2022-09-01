Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.72. Ero Copper shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

