Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

