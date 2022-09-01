Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $158,676.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $158,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a market cap of $302.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.90. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $41.68.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

