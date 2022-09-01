Essentra (LON:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $198.80

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 198.80 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.46), with a volume of 10594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.50 ($2.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Essentra Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £596.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6,633.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.60.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

About Essentra

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.67%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

