Essentra (LON:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $198.80

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 198.80 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.46), with a volume of 10594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.50 ($2.47).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Essentra Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £596.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6,633.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.60.
Essentra Cuts Dividend
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
