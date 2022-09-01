Ethereum Push Notification Service Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $389,710.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

