EtherGem One Day Volume Hits $194.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $114,130.55 and approximately $194.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars.

