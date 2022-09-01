Etherland (ELAND) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Etherland (ELAND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Etherland has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherland has a market capitalization of $196,301.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086127 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. "

