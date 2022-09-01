Euler Tools (EULER) Price Tops $0.0348 on Top Exchanges

Euler Tools (EULER) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Euler Tools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler Tools has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $17,139.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler Tools has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
Euler Tools Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
