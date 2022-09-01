European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.
European Wax Center Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -720.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.