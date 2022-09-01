Evedo 1-Day Volume Tops $80,115.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $368,861.88 and $80,115.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087025 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.