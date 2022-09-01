Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 215,382 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

