Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $269.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $248.63 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.83.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

