Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.98

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.98 and traded as high as C$14.80. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 29,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$116.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

