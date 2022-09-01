ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,772.83 and $34.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

