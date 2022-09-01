ExNetwork Token (EXNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $93.00

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $93.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,550% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.
ExNetwork Token Profile
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community.
