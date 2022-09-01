EYES Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.14 Million (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One EYES Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.

EYES Protocol Coin Profile

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EYES Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

