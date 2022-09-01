F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Buys $759,000.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,728,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,612,196.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 26th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 365,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $981,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

