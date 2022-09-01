Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells $1,880,551.16 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seamus Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fabrinet alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.