Falconswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $449,676.80 and $65.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028642 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00083829 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040704 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Falconswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

