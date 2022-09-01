Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 14,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

