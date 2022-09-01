FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Hits $6.69 on Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.69 or 0.00033337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028609 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00040794 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

