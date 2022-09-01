FEG Token (FEG) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FEG Token has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $160,126.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FEG Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FEG Token

FEG Token was first traded on January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

