FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Head-To-Head Review

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadway Financial and FFBW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.97 -$4.05 million $0.02 54.53 FFBW $12.28 million 5.80 $1.56 million N/A N/A

FFBW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 4.83% 1.13% 0.14% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Broadway Financial beats FFBW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

