FibSWAP DEx Price Reaches $0.0006 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using US dollars.

