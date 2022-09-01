FibSWAP DEx Price Reaches $0.0006 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
Receive News & Updates for FibSWAP DEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FibSWAP DEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.