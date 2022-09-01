Filda (FILDA) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Filda (FILDA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Filda has a total market cap of $282,519.58 and approximately $123,470.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filda has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filda Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online. FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

