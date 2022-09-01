Filecash (FIC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Filecash (FIC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $95,246.56 and approximately $58,581.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.
Filecash Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecash Coin Trading
