Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $168.75 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00028728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 271,921,570 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

