Financial Survey: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) vs. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $119.51 million 9.06 -$101.05 million $0.56 15.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 4.76 $47.28 million $0.96 16.43

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 50.38% 8.06% 2.17% Urstadt Biddle Properties 36.22% 14.34% 5.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BrightSpire Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats BrightSpire Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

