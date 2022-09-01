Financial Survey: CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) vs. Its Competitors

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CIBT Education Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIBT Education Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CIBT Education Group Competitors 159 834 1335 13 2.51

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given CIBT Education Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIBT Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $48.00 million $3.71 million -22.45 CIBT Education Group Competitors $484.38 million -$31.72 million 2.38

This table compares CIBT Education Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CIBT Education Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CIBT Education Group. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -2.67% -0.88% -0.35% CIBT Education Group Competitors -2.88% -26.16% -2.21%

Volatility and Risk

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies; and English as a Second Language, and accounting programs in China. In addition, it recruits international students and on-ground concierge services for various kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.