Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Finward Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $50.00.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.35%. Analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finward Bancorp (FNWD)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.