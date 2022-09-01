Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.35%. Analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Finward Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.