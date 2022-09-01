FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and $3.52 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,923,937 coins and its circulating supply is 608,584,686 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

