Firdaos (FDO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the US dollar. Firdaos has a market capitalization of $194,977.50 and approximately $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firdaos coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
Firdaos Coin Profile
Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.
Buying and Selling Firdaos
