Firdaos (FDO) Price Up 303.7% Over Last 7 Days

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firdaos has a market capitalization of $194,977.50 and $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firdaos coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
Firdaos Coin Profile
Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.
Firdaos Coin Trading
