FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Price Hits $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $32.24 million and approximately $34.72 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 654,485,240 coins and its circulating supply is 509,872,794 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

FirmaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.