First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,053 shares of company stock worth $4,155,063 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

