First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $71.07 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

