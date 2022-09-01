First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.71

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $15.44. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 60,379 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
