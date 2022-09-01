First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.71

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $15.44. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 60,379 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 873,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

