Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 4,922,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Fission Uranium Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $430.37 million, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

