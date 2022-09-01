Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.