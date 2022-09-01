Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

