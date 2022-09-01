Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FLS opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

