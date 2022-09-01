Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.