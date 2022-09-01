FolgoryUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $44.91 million and $427,511.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086711 BTC.

FolgoryUSD is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolgoryUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

