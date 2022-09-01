Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

