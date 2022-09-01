Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 356,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Forian Price Performance
NASDAQ FORA opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Forian has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $12.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forian during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Forian by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
