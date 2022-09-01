Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $641.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics

About Forma Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,435,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,042,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 999,479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

