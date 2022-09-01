Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBHS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,243,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

