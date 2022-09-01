Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

