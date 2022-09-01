Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $26.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

