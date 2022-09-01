Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $26.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

